Leeds United pair nominated for Championship award but fans facing Whites split

Whites pair Archie Gray and Willy Gnonto both feature among the six nominees for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for February. The pair face competition from Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson, Hull Cuty's Jaden Philogene, Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen and Norwich City's Josh Sargent.

Fans can have their say on who they think should win the award but supporters can only opt for one player with one vote, leading to a Whites supporters' decision to make. To vote, follow the link and make your selection HERE