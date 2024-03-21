Leeds United are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table as they prepare themselves for the final eight games of the campaign. The Whites are the form team in the division having won 12 of their last 13 games and they'll fancy their chances of being able to carry that form through the remainder of the season as they push to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
To do that they must come through a tricky Easter period unscathed and tackle tough opponents such as Coventry City and Middlesbrough before the end of the season clash against Southampton at Elland Road. There'll be plenty of twists and turns along the way over the remainder of the campaign but here's a look at the team of the season so far, according to Whoscored.com.