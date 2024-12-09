Leeds United moved back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places over the weekend and cut Sheffield United’s lead at the summit to one point. The Whites beat Derby County 2-0 at Elland Road thanks to first-half goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober.

On Friday night, Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough while on Sunday the Blades drew 2-2 with West Brom. The results put Leeds on 38 points, with Sheffield United on 39 points and Burnley on 37. Sunderland are a further place back on 36 points after beating Stoke City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

After Leeds’ win, manager Daniel Farke said: “I could have asked for a few more goals perhaps, but nevertheless it was a top performance. The game after a loss is always difficult, because a loss always does something to your confidence and you could feel it perhaps in the first 10 or 15 minutes when we were a bit hectic with our decision-making on the ball.

“But after that we were all over them and didn’t allow them to have one chance. This win was even more comfortable than the score-line and we could and should have scored a few more. Overall, it was a pretty dominant performance and to deliver this, after a bit of an unlucky loss for us at Blackburn, makes me pretty happy and just gives confidence to the lads.”

Following the latest round of Championship games, two Leeds players have been named in WhoScored’s Team of the Week with the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland, West Brom and Middlesbrough also represented. Take a look...

1 . Thomas Kaminski - Luton Town WhoScored rating: 8.2 | Getty Images Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Torbjorn Heggem - West Bromwich Albion WhoScored rating: 8.0 | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion WhoScored rating: 7.6 | Getty Images Photo Sales