Leeds United pair handed international call-ups ahead of September double-header

Leeds United pair Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Fuhr Hjelde have been called up for Norway’s U21 squad ahead of the upcoming international break.

The duo have both been regular members of Jesse Marsch’s match day contingent this season, although neither is yet to register a minute in the Premier League so far.

Hjelde did feature in the Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley in late August, however, playing a full 90 minutes at left-back in a 3-1 win at Elland Road.

Despite his age, the 19-year-old has already featured four times for the Norway’s U21 side. His debut came in a 3-1 win over Finland last November, just two months and 17 days after his 18th birthday.

For his part, Klaesson has made 14 appearances at U21 level for his country, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

The goalkeeper made his debut in September 2019, and has started 12 of the last 14 matches between the sticks for Leif Gunnar Smerud’s side.

Norway will come up against Switzerland and Spain for a friendly double-header later this month, having already qualified for next year’s European Championships.

Smerud’s men finished top of their group with a total of eight wins from 10 matches.

The only other English-based player aside from Hjelde and Klaesson to be called up this time around is 19-year-old Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb.

The full squad list is as follows: