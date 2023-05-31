Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Leeds United pair earn national team call-up for summer Euros alongside son of ex-Elland Road boss

Leeds United duo Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde have been named in Leif Gunnar Smerud’s Norway squad for this summer’s Under-21 European Championships, hosted in Romania and Georgia.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 31st May 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read

Hjelde spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Championship side Rotherham United, securing second tier survival with the Millers, while Klaesson remained at Leeds as back-up goalkeeper to Illan Meslier and Joel Robles.

The pair are regulars in the Norwegian Under-21 setup and will face Jeremiah Mullen’s Scotland in a friendly before the tournament begins on June 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Norway’s group, they take on Switzerland, France and Italy which could pit Klaesson and Hjelde up against clubmates Illan Meslier and Willy Gnonto.

Rotherham United's Leo Hjelde applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.Rotherham United's Leo Hjelde applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.
Rotherham United's Leo Hjelde applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.

Also named in Norway’s squad for the tournament is Colin Rösler, son of former Whites boss Uwe. Born in Germany like his father, but raised in Denmark where Rösler coached Lillestrom and Viking before embarking on his coaching career in England, Rösler Jnr. will certainly be familiar with Elland Road, owing to Uwe’s time at the club during the mid-2010s.

Other notable mentions in Norway’s squad include Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb, Osame Sahraoui, Antonio Nusa, Erik Botheim, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Johan Hove.

This year’s appearance at the Under-21 Euros is Norway’s first since 2013 when they made the semi-finals.

Related topics:NorwayRotherham UnitedSwitzerland