Hjelde spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Championship side Rotherham United, securing second tier survival with the Millers, while Klaesson remained at Leeds as back-up goalkeeper to Illan Meslier and Joel Robles.

The pair are regulars in the Norwegian Under-21 setup and will face Jeremiah Mullen’s Scotland in a friendly before the tournament begins on June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Norway’s group, they take on Switzerland, France and Italy which could pit Klaesson and Hjelde up against clubmates Illan Meslier and Willy Gnonto.

Rotherham United's Leo Hjelde applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.

Also named in Norway’s squad for the tournament is Colin Rösler, son of former Whites boss Uwe. Born in Germany like his father, but raised in Denmark where Rösler coached Lillestrom and Viking before embarking on his coaching career in England, Rösler Jnr. will certainly be familiar with Elland Road, owing to Uwe’s time at the club during the mid-2010s.

Other notable mentions in Norway’s squad include Manchester City attacker Oscar Bobb, Osame Sahraoui, Antonio Nusa, Erik Botheim, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Johan Hove.