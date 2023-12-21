A Leeds United pair clashed on Wednesday evening with a Whites defender given his marching orders before his opposite number had a dramatic last laugh.

Whites pair Robin Koch and Max Wober are both on season-long loans away from Leeds in the Bundesliga and the defensive duo faced each other on Wednesday night as Koch’s Eintracht Frankfurt hosted Wober’s Borussia Monchengladbach in a league clash.

Both players started and Wober fired Monchengladbach into a 27th-minute lead as he produced a fine glancing header from a corner that dropped into the bottom left of the net for his first goal for the club. Wober then went close to adding a second upon getting himself into the box from a counter before producing a low shot that was pushed wide of the near post.

His earlier header took his side into the interval with a 1-0 lead but Wober’s night started to turn sour after the break as the Austrian was firstly booked in the 69th minute for a foul on Omar Marmoush before being sent off 19 minutes later as another foul on Farès Chaïbi earned him a second booking.

Monchengladbach still looked destined to leave with all three points as the game headed into seven minutes of second-half stoppage time but the hosts levelled in the 92nd minute through Aurélio Buta’s looping header to finish a Niels Nkounkou cross from the left flank.