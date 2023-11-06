A Leeds United pair clashed as part of the weekend's action on the Whites loanees front as an attacker's nightmare run continued.

Loaned out Whites duo Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson found themselves in combat with each other on Saturday as Koch's Eintracht Frankfurt side visited Aaronson's Union Berlin in a Bundesliga clash. Union Berlin approached the contest having lost their last 11 games in all competitions and there was no relent as Koch's seventh-placed Eintracht side left with a 3-0 victory in which Koch played the full 90 minutes. Aaronson was brought on as an 83rd-minute substitute for Union who sit third bottom following eight consecutive league losses. Union will next visit Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Max Wober played another full game for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 3-3 draw at SC Freiburg that left his side seventh. In Spain, Marc Roca also bagged a full match for Real Betis who enjoyed a 2-0 triumph at home to Mallorca which lifted Roca's side up to sixth place.

A day later, Whites pair Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen were two more Whites players to enjoy the winning feeling thanks to a dramatic 2-1 success at home to Lecce in Serie A. Lecce looked destined for victory in holding a 1-0 lead heading into second half stoppage time but late goals from Sardar Azmoun and Romelu Lukaku turned the game on its head. Llorente played the full match at centre-back whilst Kristensen was brought on as a 78th-minute substitute as Jose Mourinho's side moved seventh.

NIGHTMARE RUN: For Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson, above, and Union Berlin. Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Domestically, Jack Harrison came through his second full match for Everton in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Brighton. Luis Sinisterra also bagged his first goal for Bournemouth after coming on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's clash at Manchester City but the Cherries were blitzed 6-1 by Pep Guardiola's hosts.

In the Championship, a thriving Sam Greenwood netted his third goal for Middlesbrough in a 3-3 draw at United’s next opponents Plymouth Argyle in which Greenwood played his first full match for Michael Carrick's side. Greenwood has now scored three goals in his last five games. Cody Drameh also played 90 minutes for hosts Cardiff City in a 2-2 draw against United’s Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

In League One, 19-year-old forward Sonny Perkins was finally handed a chance at Oxford United in being brought on as an 83rd-minute substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Maidenhead United in the FA Cup first round.