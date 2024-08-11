Leeds United pair begin new ventures as bosses make Whites men calls
A loaned out Leeds United pair have made their new club competitive debuts but with disappointment for both.
Twenty-two-year old midfielder Sam Greenwood and 20-year-old forward Sonny Perkins both sealed new loan moves away from Leeds this summer to join Preston North End and Leyton Orient respectively.
Both players were handed their new club debuts at the weekend but both players experienced defeats as Preston suffered a 2-0 reverse against Friday night’s Championship visitors Sheffield United and Orient fell to a 2-1 loss against League Two visitors Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
Preston boss Ryan Lowe started Greenwood but the Whites loanee was brought off as part of a double change in the 65th minute, by which point the hosts were already 2-0 down.
Perkins was named on the Orient bench and brought on with 17 minutes left, at which point his team were already trailing 2-1.
