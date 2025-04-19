Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joel Piroe has issued a message following Friday’s win at Oxford,

Whites striker Joel Piroe has issued a Leeds United reminder with a message following Friday night’s huge win at Oxford United.

Piroe’s side took a huge step towards sealing automatic promotion from the Championship with Good Friday’s 1-0 victory at Oxford which has left the Whites in a commanding position with just three games left.

Despite Friday wins for automatic promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United, victory at Oxford has put Leeds top of the table on goal difference and holding a three-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots back to the third-placed Blades.

Leeds could now be promoted on Easter Monday if Daniel Farke’s Whites beat afternoon visitors Stoke City and Sheffield United fail to win at Burnley in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Leeds are now incredibly short odds to to seal automatic promotion but Piroe has been keen to stress that his Whites are not there yet as he looked ahead to three more games in the season run-in.

Taking to his Instagram page, Piroe wrote: “Job’s not finished yet, three more!”