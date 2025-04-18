Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United fans are in disagreement on the huge clash at Oxford United.

Leeds United face an absolutely massive Good Friday evening Championship clash at Oxford United - for which Whites fans are in disagreement. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the contest including different opinions on the predictions front.

KEITH INGHAM

By the time Leeds United kick-off at Oxford they will know the results from the Sheffield United and Burnley games.

If both win, Burnley will have returned to the top of the league and Sheffield, despite three horrendous recent results will be only two points behind them. I’ve said before that there is no room for complacency.

Oxford have plenty to play for as they are only six points away from the bottom three. They have had some good recent results, beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough and Sheffield United and Watford at home.

Unless Dan James has recovered from his injury I’d expect the same XI to start with Joel Piroe leading the line. The Leeds number 10 had three good chances to score but didn’t take them but had a better game than of late.

All through this crazy season there have been results that surprised including Plymouth’s late win over Sheffield United, so Leeds need to be wary of being another team that it happens to.

If United can get an early breakthrough I can see them winning by a couple of goals and that would set up a mouthwatering Easter Monday, when, if results go their way, they may have something special to celebrate just after 7pm.

Prediction: Oxford United 1 Leeds United 3.

MIKE GILL

Oxford United are not the ideal opponent for United to face on Good Friday.

To say that the ‘Us’ are unpredictable would be an understatement.

Defeats to QPR, Middlesbrough and Hull have been intertwined with wins against both Sheffield clubs and Watford!

Gary Rowett is an experienced manager at Championship level, and he has guided Oxford to a position of near safety after taking the reins from Des Buckingham in December 2024.

If you thought that Kenilworth Road and Loftus Road were tight little grounds, take a look at this one. Packing in less than 13,000 fans, the Kassam is not one of the cathedrals of football.

However, the Whites are in a good place and closer to their goal of promotion, and all these factors have to be cast aside.

The Premier League is now within spitting distance, and the Whites have to concentrate on the job in hand. There are many better managers than Daniel Farke, but as far as temperament is concerned, he is up there with the best.

The tactics book will go out of the window against Oxford, but courage and cool heads will be the important factors.

A draw would not be a disaster, and that's what I'm going for.

Prediction: Oxford United 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

It’s now in our own hands to secure a return to the Premier League without the lottery of the play-offs.

The task is simple; ensure Blades do not win five points more than we do, or, in any case, seven more points from our final four games will do it.

That holds good now, but we’ll have to reassess tonight, by which time we’ll know how Sheffield United got on against Cardiff City, how Burnley fared at Watford, and what we did at Oxford United.

Our challenge looks on paper to be similar to the one we faced against Preston North End, another mid-table side with little to play for.

Leeds played well against the Lilywhites, but a lack of composure in front of goal meant we couldn’t confirm our dominance with more than a couple of goals. Sort that out, and we ought to beat Oxford.

Oxford will be pleased with their season, assuming they avoid the drop, having regained Championship status only last season.

Recent results have been erratic, winning as often as they lose, but their games tend to be close, and Leeds fans will need no reminder that they beat Sheffield United 1-0 recently.

Prediction: Oxford United 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

For some, it will have felt like an eternity since last weekend’s win against Preston North End. For others, it will have felt like barely a minute.

If you’re like me, you’ll have been running through all the permutations of this Easter weekend’s fixtures in your head.

It could be a weekend to remember but, as we have seen with our rivals from Sheffield, it’s best not to get carried away.

Leeds travel to Oxford United knowing that, on paper, they should have the better of them.

But Oxford are battling too and could all but secure Championship survival with the right result.

In the same way, the Whites could find themselves within touching distance of the Premier League if things go well elsewhere earlier in the day.

Daniel Farke says his players are human and naturally know what goes on with their promotion rivals.

Whatever happens before Leeds kick off, you would like to think the players will have the motivation they need to see the job through.

A weekend as good as the last one would be very welcome indeed.

Prediction: Oxford United 1 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

Whilst promotion looks very likely following recent improved performances and results, there remain many permutations to play out before anything is settled and as such, Leeds must play this game looking to win and focusing on their game.

Oxford look a safe bet to remain in the Championship and the pressure on them is somewhat relieved following their recent results, hence they will play with freedom and seek the scalp of Leeds to add to that of Sheffield United.

Leeds have recently displayed togetherness and attitude, exemplified by Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu amongst others, and these attributes will serve them well over the coming games.

Barring a blip against Preston the team have been solid in defence and creative, whilst not clinical in attack, but they have different attacking options available if required.

Karl Darlow and Ilia Gruev have both settled into the team seamlessly and arguably improved the overall dynamic – likewise Issac Schmidt in his cameo appearances. And Jayden Bogle is on fire!

So let’s get a result then consider permutations and hopefully celebrate promotion at Elland Road very soon.

Prediction: Oxford United 0 Leeds United 2.