Leeds United owner's stunning net worth v Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & richest in Championship

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 30th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST

It has been almost 12 months since 49ers Enterprises completed their full takeover of Leeds United

July 17 marks one full year since Leeds United announced that 49ers Enterprises had taken full control at Elland Road after receiving approval from the English Football League. The 49ers had been minority investors in the Whites since purchasing a 15 per cent stake in 2018, with that increased to 44 per cent in 2021 before becoming full owners last summer.

The news was met with widespread approval from the club’s fanbase as the 49ers aim to get Leeds back in the Premier League. The 49ers investment also includes some big celebrity names from Oscar winning actor Russell Crowe, to men’s golf major winners Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and multiple Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps - among others.

As Leeds eye a spot back in the Premier League, we have looked at the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises compared to Premier League owners along with some of the richest in the Championship. Take a look...

Net worth not reported

1. Burnley - Alan Pace

Net worth not reported | Getty Images

Supporter-owned

2. Luton Town - 2020 Holdings Limited

Supporter-owned | AFP via Getty Images

Reported net worth: £157m. It should be noted the club are currently in the process of a proposed ongoing takeover.

3. Sheffield United - Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud.

Reported net worth: £157m. It should be noted the club are currently in the process of a proposed ongoing takeover. | Getty Images

Reported net worth: £220m

4. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £220m | Getty Images

Reported net worth: £623.49m

5. Cardiff City - Vincent Tan

Reported net worth: £623.49m | Getty Images

Reported net worth: £765m

6. Brighton - Tony Bloom

Reported net worth: £765m | AFP via Getty Images

