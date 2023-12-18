The 49ers have been crowned back-to-back NFC West champions and will compete in the end-of-season play-offs for a place at the 2023/24 Super Bowl in February next year. It is the third time in five seasons the 49ers have won their regional division and their 22nd overall.

Niners' CEO Jed York is also involved at Leeds, as is 49ers Enterprises President Paraag Marathe who holds a position on the United board as chairman and has a long association with the Bay Area franchise. Both men are listed with Companies House as 'persons with significant control' at Elland Road. The 49ers are gunning for their first Super Bowl title in almost 30 years, their last coming in 1994, while their current run of six straight wins puts them in a strong position to win only their third NFC conference title since that Super Bowl triumph.

"Our number one goal is to get in the playoffs," head coach Kyle Shanahan said following their latest win. "We got that last week. Winning this division, getting it last year, getting is this year, it's huge. You just want to get in the playoffs, but when you win your division it's a much better road in the playoffs. The guys were pumped about it. Now our biggest thing is making sure we got two home games. Trying to get a bye, so that's what we're focused on now."

Leeds chairman Marathe penned an open letter to supporters upon the completion of the club's long-awaited takeover by 49ers Enterprises this summer. In it, he said: "By now, you have likely seen the news that after nearly five years as minority partners, myself and 49ers Enterprises will be stepping into a new role as full owners of LUFC. Let me start by saying, we could not be more excited to complete this transition. We have backed the Club for years, regardless of whether the Club resided in the Premier League or not. Leading the Club is something we’ve been committed to accomplishing for years.

"We are fully committed to seeing Leeds United returned to its rightful place in the Premier League," the 49ers chief wrote.

The 49ers are widely considered one of the NFL's more successful and well-run franchises of the past number of years, something which key figures at Elland Road hope can be achieved in Yorkshire, too. The club recently appointed a new chief operating officer in Morrie Eisenberg who played a central role in the 49ers' move to Levi's Stadium a decade ago, as well as creating other positions behind-the-scenes to bulk out the back-office team in LS11.

