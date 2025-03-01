Tony Mowbray says the question that will be on Leeds United minds right now is 'what next?' as Premier League survival becomes harder and harder for promoted teams.

"I think for this great football club, it's about what do they do in the summer?" he said. "I had a chat with Daniel [Farke] earlier, what are they doing this summer? How much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive? Because obviously, Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league, and can't win a game. So is that going to be Leeds next year? It'd be sad, almost, for the city and for the team. But, you know, somebody said to me, talking about can we make the playoffs, and can we win the play-offs, be careful what you wish for. Because you could be out of a job at 10 games in the Premier League where you haven't won, you haven't scored a goal, you haven't won a game. You want to get there, that's what your job is. So for Leeds United, a club that should be trying to get to the Premier League, and West Bromwich, a team with the history that we've got, should be trying to get to the Premier League. That is our only goal try and win enough football matches and pick up enough points to get to the play-offs this year, and then try and win them, obviously, and have a great day with the supporters at Wembley. But then there's always this thing at the back of your mind of, what do you do this summer?"