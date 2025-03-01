Leeds United owners posed '£200m' question by promotion rival boss amid Premier League trio's nightmare
The top flight relegation zone currently reads exactly like the 2023/24 promoted line-up, with Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton combining for just nine wins between them. What it would take to stay in the 2024/25 Premier League is something Mowbray admits is lurking at the back of his mind too, with West Brom in the play-off picture as the Championship campaign nears the finishing straight.
Having said after a 1-1 draw for his Baggies at Elland Road on Saturday that he's sure the stadium will host Premier League football next season, Mowbray posed a question for the decision makers at Leeds.
"I think for this great football club, it's about what do they do in the summer?" he said. "I had a chat with Daniel [Farke] earlier, what are they doing this summer? How much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive? Because obviously, Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league, and can't win a game. So is that going to be Leeds next year? It'd be sad, almost, for the city and for the team. But, you know, somebody said to me, talking about can we make the playoffs, and can we win the play-offs, be careful what you wish for. Because you could be out of a job at 10 games in the Premier League where you haven't won, you haven't scored a goal, you haven't won a game. You want to get there, that's what your job is. So for Leeds United, a club that should be trying to get to the Premier League, and West Bromwich, a team with the history that we've got, should be trying to get to the Premier League. That is our only goal try and win enough football matches and pick up enough points to get to the play-offs this year, and then try and win them, obviously, and have a great day with the supporters at Wembley. But then there's always this thing at the back of your mind of, what do you do this summer?"
Mowbray then asked rhetorically if Leeds would go and spend £200m to 'give themselves half a chance' or to go with the current team and 'probably get relegated by February.'
The answer will remain hypothetical until such a time as Leeds confirm their divisional status for next season but if it's playing on Mowbray's mind it will most certainly be occupying minds at Elland Road already.
