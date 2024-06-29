Leeds United owners net worth compared to Championship rivals as new US investors prepare to challenge Whites

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 29th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST

How the wealth of Leeds United’s majority shareholders compares to the other 23 club owners in the Championship

Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are preparing for their second season in charge at Elland Road. They might be not be able to spend as freely as they would like this summer, but with the help of new minority investors Red Bull, the club are confident that they will be able to do what they need to do this summer.

Promotion is the clear aim for Daniel Farke’s Leeds, but a host of other clubs will have the same target and one of those is going through a takeover at present. Sheffield United are stepping down from the Premier League after a damaging season in the top flight but they will have been given hope of being able to bounce back at the first time of asking by the US investors in talks to buy the club. The identities of those investors remain unknown at this point but they will be keen to strike a deal sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the net worth of all 24 current Championship club owners.

Reported net worth: £1.56bn

1. Blackburn Rovers - Venkys

Reported net worth: £1.56bn

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £1.72bn

2. Bristol City - Stephen Lansdown

Reported net worth: £1.72bn

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £190m

3. Burnley - Alan Pace

Reported net worth: £190m

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £546m

4. Cardiff City - Vincent Tan

Reported net worth: £546m

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £316m

5. Coventry City - Doug King

Reported net worth: £316m

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £350m

6. Derby County - David Clowes

Reported net worth: £350m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
