Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are preparing for their second season in charge at Elland Road . They might be not be able to spend as freely as they would like this summer, but with the help of new minority investors Red Bull, the club are confident that they will be able to do what they need to do this summer.

Promotion is the clear aim for Daniel Farke’s Leeds, but a host of other clubs will have the same target and one of those is going through a takeover at present. Sheffield United are stepping down from the Premier League after a damaging season in the top flight but they will have been given hope of being able to bounce back at the first time of asking by the US investors in talks to buy the club. The identities of those investors remain unknown at this point but they will be keen to strike a deal sooner rather than later.