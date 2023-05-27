Leeds United owner's agreement to take control of European side confirmed with 'guarantees'

Aser Holding and Gestio Capital will take control of the club pending a debt restructuring agreement and agreements with creditors. A statement released by Sampdoria read: “The Board of Directors of the U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. announces that during the night a preliminary agreement was signed for the finalization of a capital increase in the company by Gestio Capital and Aser Holding.

"The proposal presented by Gestio Capital and Aser Holding proved to be more in line with the interest of the company’s creditors and the recovery plan prepared by the club and, at the same time, adequate guarantees were given for the future of Sampdoria.

“The completion of this transaction is conditional on the completion of the preliminary activities to the presentation of the application for the Debt Restructuring Agreement, including, inter alia, the agreements with the company’s creditors.

NEW VENTURE: For Leeds United chairman and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani with Sampdoria. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.