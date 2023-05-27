Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United owner's agreement to take control of European side confirmed with 'guarantees'

A preliminary agreement for Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Holding and Gestio Capital to take over Sampdoria has been confirmed by the Italian side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 27th May 2023, 19:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 19:17 BST

Aser Holding and Gestio Capital will take control of the club pending a debt restructuring agreement and agreements with creditors. A statement released by Sampdoria read: “The Board of Directors of the U.C. Sampdoria S.p.A. announces that during the night a preliminary agreement was signed for the finalization of a capital increase in the company by Gestio Capital and Aser Holding.

"The proposal presented by Gestio Capital and Aser Holding proved to be more in line with the interest of the company’s creditors and the recovery plan prepared by the club and, at the same time, adequate guarantees were given for the future of Sampdoria.

“The completion of this transaction is conditional on the completion of the preliminary activities to the presentation of the application for the Debt Restructuring Agreement, including, inter alia, the agreements with the company’s creditors.

NEW VENTURE: For Leeds United chairman and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani with Sampdoria. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.NEW VENTURE: For Leeds United chairman and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani with Sampdoria. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.
“We thank Gestio Capital and Aser Holding for their efforts in recent days to achieve this result, aware that we still have many activities and busy days ahead of us to finalize the deal. We also take this opportunity to thank Alessandro Barnaba and Merlyn Partners for the interest shown and for the commitment and the attention they have dedicated to the company.”

