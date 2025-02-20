Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has been named as part of a United States consortium looking to buy Rangers, according to reports in Scotland. The Daily Record first broke news of a possible buyout, with BBC Scotland later claiming there is a ‘broad agreement’ to hand 50 per cent of the club over to 49ers Enterprises in a deal believed to be worth around £100million.

Leeds and 49ers Enterprises - the investment arm of San Francisco 49ers, for whom Marathe executive vice president of football operations - have both declined to comment, while Rangers issued a brief statement insisting they will not comment on speculation. The initial report states talks are at an ‘advanced stage’ and a takeover could see Rangers ‘bankrolled by the enormous financial muscle’ of San Francisco 49ers.

49ers Enterprises are among some of the richest football club owners in England, with their wealth comparable to many big-spending top-flight outfits. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a fresh look at their net worth compared to a host of Premier League and top-end Championship rivals.

