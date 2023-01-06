Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani pays tribute to Gianluca Vialli on Twitter

The owner of Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani, paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli who died aged 58 earlier today. A fellow Italian, Radrizzani supported Juventus in his youth, who Vialli played for between the years of 1992 and 1996.

He took to Twitter to express his sorrow and condolences upon Vialli’s death. Vialli had been battling pancreatic cancer for an extended period of time - despite being given the all-clear in 2018, the cancer returned in 2021.

Raddrizzani wrote: “ciao Luca, wonderful captain and leader. I admired you as a player and I had the honour to know you and impressed by your integrity, genuine love for the football and great competence. It is very sad day, you left too soon. My prayers and condolences are with your family RIP.”

Vialli played for Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea across his illustrious career. He went on to manage Chelsea, before enjoying a short managerial stint at Watford.