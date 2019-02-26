Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani hits out at claims he's looking to sell the club

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has moved to dismiss reports that he will sell the club should his side fail to reach the Premier League this season.

Reports emerged on Monday evening with the Daily Mail claiming that the Italian would look to sell the Elland Road club this summer if promotion to the top flight failed to be achieved under Marcelo Bielsa.

United sit third in the Championship just two points behind leaders Norwich City ahead of the clash with Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road this evening.

Victory will see Leeds leapfrog the Canaries and second-placed Sheffield United and had Bielsa a slender advantage with 12 games of the campaign to go.

Radrizzani first purchased a 50 per cent stake in the club in January 2017 becoming co-owner of United alongside Massimo Cellino before he completed a full buy-out from his fellow Italian just four months later.

In May 2018 the 44-year-old announced that he had sold a little over 10 per cent of his stake to 49ers enterprises - the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers - with Paraag Marathe, who joined the United board with immediate effect, stating "the goal is building something which will last."

Radrizzani, though, has now moved to dismiss reports that he is looking to sell the club, tweeting: "@DailyMailUK @CraigHope_DM rather then write a lot of nonsense, next time please come for a cup of tea and I am happy to disclosure my projects insiders so you can stop make non sense assumption just to attack and unstable our club. I don’t know and don’t care about your goals.

"And who is the ones who are behind but seriously we don’t have time and energies for your mind games. We have more important daily biz to care in @ElevenSports (profitable and successful in most to the markets in 3.5 years!) and @LUFC . Good luck to sell few more papers.

"You don’t really get it ...what doesn’t kill us make us stronger..Nothing will take us aways from our goals and kill our ambition."