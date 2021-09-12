Leeds United players react to Pascal Struijk's red card. Pic: Getty

The Whites welcomed the Reds to Elland Road in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon and were well beaten 3-0 in LS11.

Jurgen Klopp's men were handed victory thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Fabinho and Saido Mane though the encounter was overshadowed by a second half injury to Elliott.

The Liverpool youngster was stretchered from the field after going down under a challenge from Struijk and left with what was later revealed to be a dislocated ankle.

Referee Craig Pawson initially waved play on but quickly halted the game following a strong reaction from the nearby Salah and both benches.

United centre-back Struijk was handed a red card as a result following a lengthy delay which saw eight added minutes at the end of the game.

Radrizzani - who was speaking to Sky Sports on-pitch post-match - sent well wishes to the Liverpool player but said the tackle was purely accidental.

"Obviously the accident was hard for him and I wish the boy a full recovery," Radrizzani said.

"But this is part of football, to be honest, if you watch the video you see that Struijk is lying with his left foot on him and it’s accidental so it was not a premeditated tackle.

"And also the evaluation of the tackle in my opinion was wrong from the referee. It’s really difficult to take a red card like that when, for me, it couldn't even be yellow but personally I feel sorry for the boy and the injury could obviously be difficult for him."

Asked whether the safety of the opponent had been endangered, Radrizzani added: "Yes, I understand. Obviously we can't control the kind of injury you get on the pitch because it’s part of the game.