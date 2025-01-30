Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have no fears over losing key players in the final days of the January transfer window and Daniel Farke is still open to additions.

Ahead of Saturday's game against Cardiff City the German spoke yet again of the difficulties facing the Whites in a market that closes on Monday. Some of those difficulties come with mixed feelings because they're created by the success Leeds have had on the pitch so far this season. They lead the Championship in points, goals scored, goal difference and many performance metrics and Farke will only make changes to the group if a new player can make a material improvement.

"Bad news is I still have to survive one more press conference in this window," Farke quipped on Thursday afternoon. "All jokes aside, I like to be honest and open about it. I'm not a big friend of the January window, options are quite often limited or over-priced and you're always in need to do something when you have pressure due to injuries. But if you're top of the league, playing a really good season and a massive unbeaten run it's difficult to improve a team playing such a good season. It could be even risky to bring the wrong person in. We will stay awake to the last hour of this window but we'll just do something when all boxes are ticked. So far there was no option that ticked all the boxes.

"The Whites have made an approach for Southampton striker Cameron Archer but that has so far failed at the first hurdle - he's not currently deemed available by the Premier League club. As for any activity that might take place between now and the deadline, Farke has Farke laid out the process that has to take place before a player can be brought in.

"It’s more or less about the scouting and recruitment team to come with some suggestions and available options in the positions where we take a look," he said. "I decide which player fits. It’s up to our key people if we can afford the player - this is the process. Options come from recruitment. Everyone chips in with the individual network, especially in January when it's a bit more complicated. Obviously then I take the decision that this is a player with the right quality and character. If we all come to the conclusion that all boxes are ticked, then we do it."But as far as Farke is concerned, anything that happens will be incoming business and no one is hankering for a move away from Elland Road.

"No one was in to see me who wants to leave the group," he said. "As it stands I would say no one leaves. The best interests of the club is we want to be successful and for that we need our best players. We allowed a couple of young players to go on loan but the group is not too big."