Aaronson suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leeds last season and over the summer promptly sought a loan move to the top flight German club. The 23-year-old has started each of Union's three most recent Bundesliga matches, scoring a decisive goal in their 2-1 win over Werder Bremen, however this is the first time he has been named in the starting lineup on three consecutive occasions in the league.

Despite making over 30 appearances for the club this season, he has accumulated just over 1,000 minutes on the pitch, averaging roughly 32 minutes per outing for the Berlin side.

"It's been tough, it hasn't been easy," Aaronson said during a post-match interview following the 1-0 defeat by champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen. "In football you want everything to go according to plan. With how hard I work, I dedicate myself to the game, it's been tough I've had to be patient and wait for my chance. Last couple weeks, talking with the coach and figuring out what position is best for me has really gone a long way. It's been a tough year for me but it's turning around and I'm confident, I feel really positive and I'm in a really good headspace."

Aaronson received criticism in England for his performances as Leeds fell through the Premier League trap-door and was one of several players whose loan exits last summer were viewed negatively by supporters. Prior to his spell with Leeds, whom he remains contracted to, Aaronson's trajectory had been on the up and up, breaking through at MLS outfit Philadelphia Union, before earning a lucrative move to perennial Austrian champions FC Red Bull Salzburg. The past two years have certainly tested the United States international's mettle, something which he does not shy away from in discussing.

"[I try to] just be myself," he said. "In the past I haven't been myself because mentally it's been tough, the position I was playing was tough. Now I'm able to play my position and express myself."

Quizzed on his future, Aaronson said there were many factors at play and things to consider, adding: "I think there's a lot of things to take into perspective, I always say I always go with my gut. I had a good feeling about coming to this place [Union Berlin] in the first place, it was slow but it's turning around.

"I've learned so much this year and I've grown so much as a player. I think just keep working hard and keep doing my thing and everything will fall into place."