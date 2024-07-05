Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's deal to sell Charlie Cresswell to Toulouse is back on after an apparent change of heart from the defender.

Cresswell travelled to France at the start of the week after the two clubs agreed on a permanent transfer worth around £3.8m. Gametime frustration last season left the 21-year-old homegrown talent open to the idea of an exit from Elland Road and Leeds came to terms with the Ligue 1 side. But although the YEP understands that the finances were not an issue, Cresswell decided against the move and returned to England with the deal called off.

Cresswell returned to Thorp Arch for the start of pre-season testing and training along with most of Daniel Farke's first team squad but has since decided in favour of a move to Toulouse in order to play in a top flight division. There were also options for him in England, including Championship interest, but the prospect of a different kind of challenge and the potential for it to open other doors in the future proved decisive in the end. With the two clubs having already come to terms the deal should be relatively straightforward to resurrect and Cresswell is expected to fly back to France this weekend to complete the move. Toulouse finished 11th last season in Ligue 1

