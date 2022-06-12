Leeds United option reportedly rejects La Liga clubs in favour of Elland Road switch

Leeds have been exploring the possibility of 25-year-old Bayern Munich man Roca as an option to strengthen their midfield.

Roca is one of the options that Leeds have looked at as competition and cover for Kalvin Phillips and Roca is available for a summer move after starting just four Bundesliga games last season.

According to the Athletic, a deal to sign Roca could be struck for a fee in the region of £10m and Spanish outlet Marca are now reporting that the midfielder has turned down the advances of La Liga sides due to favouring a possible move to Leeds.

Leeds United have been exploring Bayern Munich's Marc Roca as a potential boost to their midfield.

Bayern signed Roca from La Liga side Espanyol in October 2020 but the former Spain under-21s player has reportedly rejected offers of clubs in the Spanish top division according to Marca.

The Spanish outlet claims: "Marc Roca is about to become a new Leeds United player.

"The 25-year-old Spanish midfielder would arrive at Elland Road for an amount that would be between 13 and 15 million euros.

"Bayern would recover the investment made in 2020 by buying it from Espanyol.

"Roca would sign a contract of between three and four years with the Premier team and would have a leading role at Leeds.