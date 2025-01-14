Leeds United opponents to lose £14.5m man in major transfer blow as manager reluctantly admits sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Millwall midfielder is the subject of an approach by the Premier League side who are keen to make the 19-year-old their newest addition.
Palace have made a habit of signing the Championship's best talent in recent seasons with the acquisitions of Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers and Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers two particular stand-outs.
Esse could be the next cab off the rank with a £14.5 million transfer reportedly close to completion. The youngster was left out of head coach Alex Neil's squad which defeated Dagenham and Redbridge in the Third Round of the FA Cup on Monday night with the Lions boss admitting a move was progressing.
"Crystal Palace have shown a lot of interest. I didn't make him available for the game. That situation is progressing, and I didn't want to put it at risk at this stage," Neil told News Shopper.
Esse's teammates are due to play Leeds the weekend of February 8 in the FA Cup Fourth Round, although it now appears unlikely the 19-year-old will play any part in that fixture.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.