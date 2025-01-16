Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lions have moved to sign Aaron Connolly from fellow Championship club Sunderland ahead of their trip to face Leeds United in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup - a match in which the Irishman will be unable to play.

Former Irish international Connolly has swapped the north-east for south-east London after a brief spell with the Black Cats.

The 24-year-old spent a number of months without a club last year following his Hull City exit at the end of the 2023/24 season but joined up with Regis Le Bris' Sunderland side in September.

In October, the forward opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction which had affected his career.

The Galway-born striker made 11 appearances for Sunderland, scoring one goal during his brief stint at the Stadium of Light, which included the full 120 minutes of last weekend's FA Cup clash with Stoke City. This, of course, means Connolly will not be eligible to represent Millwall at Elland Road in just under a month's time. However, the striker will be available one month after that when Millwall return to LS11 for their second league encounter of 2024/25 against Leeds.

"It was obvious I had a problem with alcohol for a good few years," Connolly said with regards to his previous addiction. "It just became something I relied on.

"My buzz used to come from football and scoring goals, but the buzz became more from going out drinking alcohol than going out on the football pitch.

"I used to look forward to the games finishing so I could go and socialise. That was an excuse to go and get drunk."

Upon signing for Millwall, the Lions' director of football Steve Gallen said: "Aaron's been a bit unlucky not to play a bit more at Sunderland this season, but that has given us an opportunity to get him in.

"Still only 24, Aaron has a lot of experience for his age. He is at his best when running at defenders and we hope he gets plenty of opportunities to do that with us."