Leeds United opponents missing star man for Elland Road fixture with key position shortage

Leeds United’s weekend visitors Plymouth Argyle will be missing a star man at Elland Road amid a key position shortage.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:06 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
Leeds will look to back up Friday night’s superb 1-0 success at leaders Leicester City in Saturday’s hosting of Plymouth who fought back to claim a 3-3 draw from their weekend hosting of Middlesbrough. The point left the newly-promoted Pilgrims six points clear of the drop zone in 19th place but Plymouth will be without one of the division’s leading marksmen Ryan Hardie and also fellow forward Mustapha Bundu for this weekend’s visit to Leeds. Hardie sits joint-sixth in the Championship’s top scorer charts on six goals but the 26-year-old suffered a grade two hamstring strain in the 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town at the end of last month.

Hardie was forced off after 19 minutes of the contest in which his replacement Mustapha Bundu then also suffered a hamstring injury and another grade two strain. The double blow left Plymouth with Ben Waine as their only recognised centre forward heading to the weekend’s hosting of Middlesbrough in which winger Morgan Whittaker took his seasonal tally to six goals in the 3-3 draw. Full-back Bali Mumba and Aston Villa loanee midfielder Finn Azaz were also on target for Plymouth whose boss Steven Schumacher says there will be no moaning about the striker shortage.

"Ryan [Hardie] and Mustapha [Bundu] have both got grade two hamstring strains, but they are presenting slightly different,” said Schumacher, as quoted by Teesside Live. "Mustapha has got good movement and good power so his doesn't look too serious. He might be a couple of weeks. Ryan's is a little bit serious. His seems to be more painful.”

STRIKER SHORTAGE: For Plymouth Argyle and boss Steven Schumacher, above, ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.STRIKER SHORTAGE: For Plymouth Argyle and boss Steven Schumacher, above, ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.
STRIKER SHORTAGE: For Plymouth Argyle and boss Steven Schumacher, above, ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher added: “We get on with it. You don't want to lose two centre-forwards but we have got Ben Waine who is a centre-forward that we really rate. When he has played he has done well so it's his opportunity and he has got to try to take it if he can. Good luck to him, he has probably been waiting for this chance. Mustapha and Ryan have both been playing well. Now it's his turn to step up and hopefully he can play well too."

