Leeds United opponents missing star man for Elland Road fixture with key position shortage

Leeds will look to back up Friday night’s superb 1-0 success at leaders Leicester City in Saturday’s hosting of Plymouth who fought back to claim a 3-3 draw from their weekend hosting of Middlesbrough. The point left the newly-promoted Pilgrims six points clear of the drop zone in 19th place but Plymouth will be without one of the division’s leading marksmen Ryan Hardie and also fellow forward Mustapha Bundu for this weekend’s visit to Leeds. Hardie sits joint-sixth in the Championship’s top scorer charts on six goals but the 26-year-old suffered a grade two hamstring strain in the 3-2 defeat at Ipswich Town at the end of last month.

Hardie was forced off after 19 minutes of the contest in which his replacement Mustapha Bundu then also suffered a hamstring injury and another grade two strain. The double blow left Plymouth with Ben Waine as their only recognised centre forward heading to the weekend’s hosting of Middlesbrough in which winger Morgan Whittaker took his seasonal tally to six goals in the 3-3 draw. Full-back Bali Mumba and Aston Villa loanee midfielder Finn Azaz were also on target for Plymouth whose boss Steven Schumacher says there will be no moaning about the striker shortage.

"Ryan [Hardie] and Mustapha [Bundu] have both got grade two hamstring strains, but they are presenting slightly different,” said Schumacher, as quoted by Teesside Live. "Mustapha has got good movement and good power so his doesn't look too serious. He might be a couple of weeks. Ryan's is a little bit serious. His seems to be more painful.”

STRIKER SHORTAGE: For Plymouth Argyle and boss Steven Schumacher, above, ahead of Saturday's Championship clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.