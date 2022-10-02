Jesse Marsch will not face Bruno Lage in the dugout at Molineux next month when Leeds United take on Wolves in the Carabao Cup after the Portuguese coach was sacked.

Wolves have had difficulty finding the net at the beginning of this season and currently sit in the Premier League’s bottom three, having scored three times in eight games.

Defeat at West Ham United on Saturday afternoon proved to be the final straw for Wolves’ Chinese owners Fosun Group, who have decided to remove Lage from his position at the West Midlands club.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Bruno Lage, (L) the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager exchanges words with Leeds United managerJesse Marsch after their defeat during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds’ opening day win over Wolves at the beginning of August grew testy after Lage took offence to a comment made by Marsch on the Elland Road touchline.

“Nothing against the manager, they won, but there was a point in the first half I heard something I didn’t like,” Lage said during his post-match press conference.

“There are some things in my opinion that you cannot say,” he added, but chose not to go into detail regarding the comment in question.

Marsch stated he had tried to make amends with Lage following the pair’s altercation at Elland Road, but had yet to receive a reply to an email he had sent.

Leeds were drawn against Wolves in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup following victory over Barnsley in the previous round six weeks ago.