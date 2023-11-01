Leeds United’s next opponents Leicester City have confirmed Friday night’s match between the two sides has been designated as the Foxes’ annual Remembrance Fixture.

Managers Enzo Maresca and Daniel Farke will be tasked with each laying a poppy wreath ahead of kick-off as the two sides commemorate ‘the sacrifices of servicemen and women in conflicts past and present.’

The Leeds and Leicester bosses will place said wreaths in front of the dugouts prior to Friday night’s 8pm kick-off as part of the East Midlands club’s Remembrance Fixture designation.

In addition, a two-minute silence will be held at the King Power Stadium upon the sounding of the Last Post. Poppies are expected to be worn on shirts by both sets of players, while dedicated Royal British Legion t-shirts will be worn by Leicester’s players in the warm-up.

Leicester have also confirmed ‘a large poppy tifo will be displayed inside King Power Stadium’ ahead of kick-off as part of the Remembrance Service.

Club Ambassador Alan Birchenall told Leicester’s official club website: “This is an important date in our calendar each year and fixtures like this one are a way for us as a Club to be able to demonstrate our gratitude and thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.”