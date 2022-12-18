Leeds are scheduled to visit the Cardiff City Stadium on January 8, 2023 but will not face any surprise new additions as it stands, after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling was upheld regarding the transfer of Emiliano Sala.

Cardiff claim they are ‘locked in talks’ to resolve the issue and are planning for next month’s winter transfer window with head coach Mark Hudson as usual, but currently are blocked from signing players.

The embargo comes into effect after CAS dismissed Cardiff's August appeal regarding payment to French side Nantes a first instalment for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who tragically passed away in January 2019.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 04: A General view of Cardiff City Stadium being prepared for the Wales V Ukraine word cup eliminator at The Cardiff City Stadium, on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

This sum, equating to £5.1 million plus interest, CAS ruled was owed to Nantes after it was deemed Sala’s transfer had been completed before his death. Cardiff have subsequently appealed to the Swiss Federal Court, but in the meantime have been hit with a three-window transfer ban.

"We are pretty confident of being able to negotiate our way through this. It's irrelevant anyway until January 1, when the transfer window opens, and we are working hard to find an amicable resolution by then. We are working hard to resolve this in the interest of the club,” club chairman Mehmet Dalman told WalesOnline.

Jesse Marsch takes his Leeds squad to south Wales for their FA Cup Third Round fixture shortly after New Year, looking to progress beyond this stage of the competition for the first time in five seasons.

Leeds recently found themselves embroiled in a CAS dispute of their own, relating to non-payment of the transfer fee for French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, owed to RB Leipzig. Leeds argued that the onset of the coronavirus pandemic invalidated Leipzig’s claim they were owed £21 million as part of an obligation in the player’s loan contract.

