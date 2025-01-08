Leeds United opponents Harrogate Town make eleventh hour 'physical' signing ahead of Elland Road FA Cup tie
The League Two side have acquired Solomon, who is eligible to feature this weekend at Elland Road, on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Eighteen-year-old Solomon is Harrogate's second signing of the January window following Bryn Morris' arrival from Newport County last week.
It has been suggested Solomon will bring 'size and physicality' to the Sulphurites' back line with the youngster capable of playing at full-back or in midfield.
"He’s a big, strong, physical lad and that’s one of the reasons we’ve brought him in, to add that size and physicality to the group,” Harrogate head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry said, via the Harrogate Advertiser.
Additionally, Huddersfield boss Michael Duff has supposedly provided a glowing appraisal of the new addition who is likely to be in Simon Weaver's matchday squad at the weekend, although a start at Elland Road may not be forthcoming.
