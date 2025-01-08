Leeds United opponents Harrogate Town make eleventh hour 'physical' signing ahead of Elland Road FA Cup tie

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds United's FA Cup Third Round opposition Harrogate Town have secured the loan signing of young defender Eko Solomon from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

The League Two side have acquired Solomon, who is eligible to feature this weekend at Elland Road, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Eighteen-year-old Solomon is Harrogate's second signing of the January window following Bryn Morris' arrival from Newport County last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been suggested Solomon will bring 'size and physicality' to the Sulphurites' back line with the youngster capable of playing at full-back or in midfield.

"He’s a big, strong, physical lad and that’s one of the reasons we’ve brought him in, to add that size and physicality to the group,” Harrogate head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry said, via the Harrogate Advertiser.

Additionally, Huddersfield boss Michael Duff has supposedly provided a glowing appraisal of the new addition who is likely to be in Simon Weaver's matchday squad at the weekend, although a start at Elland Road may not be forthcoming.

Related topics:Harrogate TownElland RoadLeague TwoFA Cup

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice