Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's FA Cup Third Round opposition Harrogate Town have secured the loan signing of young defender Eko Solomon from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League Two side have acquired Solomon, who is eligible to feature this weekend at Elland Road, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Eighteen-year-old Solomon is Harrogate's second signing of the January window following Bryn Morris' arrival from Newport County last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been suggested Solomon will bring 'size and physicality' to the Sulphurites' back line with the youngster capable of playing at full-back or in midfield.

"He’s a big, strong, physical lad and that’s one of the reasons we’ve brought him in, to add that size and physicality to the group,” Harrogate head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry said, via the Harrogate Advertiser.

Additionally, Huddersfield boss Michael Duff has supposedly provided a glowing appraisal of the new addition who is likely to be in Simon Weaver's matchday squad at the weekend, although a start at Elland Road may not be forthcoming.