Norwich City manager David Wagner says he knows what it takes to win the play-offs having previously been promoted to the Premier League with Huddersfield Town in 2017.

Wagner's opposite number may have won the Championship title on two occasions, both with the Carrow Road club, but the ex-Terrier insists he has the knowhow to help Norwich win promotion this time around.

Leeds United visit Norfolk this weekend for the opening leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against the Canaries on the back of one win in their last six games. Norwich have fared not so much better during the run-in, coming out on top in just one more fixture during the last six, while the yellows are winless in their last three outings.

Wagner says momentum going into the play-offs isn't everything, based on his previous successful run at the three-game post-season competition.

"Everything that everyone says, I have exactly the opposite experience," Wagner said after his team's defeat by Birmingham City last weekend.

"Momentum doesn't count - I think we lost the last two games before we went into the play-offs [with Huddersfield], didn't score and only won two of the last eight.

"Being favourite or not doesn't count. I know what counts, and I will let the players know. They are the ones who have to know," he added, choosing not to disclose his gameplan or words of advice to the Canaries squad.

Norwich will be without Ashley Barnes due to a calf injury, while Jon Rowe and Christian Fassnacht are unlikely to be available for 90 minutes, at least in the first leg this weekend. Meanwhile, it was reported that first-choice centre-back Shane Duffy was arrested after his involvement in a two-vehicle collision in Norfolk on Monday and has been charged with drink-driving.

"Maybe we don't have the best squad in terms of individuals, but I know we have the best team. This is the card that we will bring into the play-offs."

"This is my second regular full season in the Championship and the second time I'm allowed to be part of the play-offs.