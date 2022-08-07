Here are how many fans attended each of the Premier League opening day fixtures this weekend.

Leeds United kicked off their third consecutive campaign in the Premier League with a gutsy win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

After the relief of narrowly avoiding relegation last season, thousands of fans flocked to Elland Road to cheer on a new-look team, leaving with a much more positive atmosphere around the club as they look to improve on their previous terrible form.

Crystal Palace, Fulham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton have all featured on home turf on the opening weekend and all brought great support for the first round of fixtures.

With another three matches to be played today, we take a look at the opening day attendance so far and how Leeds United’s crowds compare to the other Premier League teams...

1. Fulham Attendance: 25,000. Capacity: 25,700 (without new stand) Photo Sales

2. Crystal Palace Attendance: 25,386. Capacity: 25,486 Photo Sales

3. Leeds United Attendance: 36,347. Capacity: 37,792 Photo Sales

4. Everton Attendance: 39,254. Capacity: 39,414 Photo Sales