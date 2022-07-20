The 22-year-old was sent out on loan to Blackburn Rovers last summer but director of football Victor Orta made clear the Whites would bring him back afterwards.

Poveda initially struggled to impose himself in the Championship and then after turning a corner with his performances disaster struck. He was taken off in the first half of a November game against Bristol City when he suffered a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle which required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch was content for Poveda, along with Helder Costa, to report for pre-season training at Thorp Arch yet neither man was included in the tour party for the trip to Australia.

In the case of Poveda, it appears as if there are too many players ahead of him in wide areas, including Jack Harrison, Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and summer signing Luis Sinisterra, so a move away is highly likely.

There has been some MLS and LaLiga 2 interest expressed in the former Manchester City winger and Leeds may agree to a loan that contains an option for the move to become a permanent one.

Costa is also expected to depart Elland Road this summer and with Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency representing him, will not struggle for a move.

Leeds have already sent a number of players out on a temporary basis in the summer window. Both Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton have gone to Championship Millwall to compete for a level of gametime that is not currently available to them at Leeds. Tyler Roberts has also joined QPR in a loan move that could become permanent.

SUMMER EXIT - Leeds United will listen to loan offers that contain a view to a permanent move for winger Ian Poveda. Pic: Getty

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is also due to exit Leeds in the window, although a settlement may be the likeliest outcome.

The Whites have raked in £92m in transfer fees from selling Kalvin Phillips [£42m] to Manchester City and Raphinha [£50m] to Barcelona in deals that both include millions in potential add-ons.