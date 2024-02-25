Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke's Leeds United side are now one step away from setting a new record having already matched a feat last achieved in 1931.

Leeds approached Friday night's Championship hosting of leaders Leicester City having won eight league games in a row and a stunning late comeback sealed a 3-1 success and a ninth Championship win on the spin.

In doing so, the Whites matched the club record of nine consecutive league wins in a single season, a feat last achieved by Leeds in 1931 under Dick Ray. The Whites have never won ten consecutive league games in a single season but could change that in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at Huddersfield Town.

Incredibly, Farke's Whites now have ten more points than Marcelo Bielsa's title-winners had at the same stage of the season back in 2020. Back then, a 1-0 win at home to Reading at the same stage put Leeds on to 62 points, four points behind leaders West Brom.

The Baggies were eventually easily overhauled as the Whites finished on 93 points, ten clear of runners-up West Brom who ended up on 83 points, two ahead of Brentford and Fulham - the Cottagers going up via the play-offs.