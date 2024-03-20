Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The international break is here and Daniel Farke will be watching through his fingers as some of his star men represent their respective countries over the next week. A total of 12 first-teamers have left Thorp Arch on international duty and Farke will be keen to see those left behind pick up some much-needed rest ahead of the run-in.

Leeds return to action a week on Friday when they travel to face Watford in the Championship before returning to Elland Road on Easter Monday to host play-off hopefuls Hull City. It could be a pivotal Easter period, then, but before the build up gets underway, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there at the moment.

Leeds linked with Dembele

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United are one of several clubs keeping an eye on former Celtic man Karamoko Dembele, according to HITC. The 21-year-old, who is contracted to French outfit Stade Brestois, has spent the season on loan at Blackpool, where he has made a big impact.

In 32 League One outings Dembele has scored six goals and assisted 11 more and that form has apparently captured the attention of several clubs. Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, West Ham, Everton, Fulham, Brentford, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are all being linked with summer interest in the attacking midfielder.

Dembele started his career with Celtic and rose to fame as a 13-year-old when he was notably called up to represent the Bhoys' U20 side. However, he went on to make just 10 first-team appearances for Celtic before being allowed to join Brest on a free transfer. He made 18 outings for the Ligue 1 side before finalising his loan to Blackpool.

Spurs eye ex-Leeds target

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on adding West Ham United defender Ben Johnson to their ranks this summer. That's according to Football Transfers, who claim Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding full-back reinforcements in the summer and likes the idea of adding Johnson on a free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Ham man was heavily linked with a move to Leeds in January but a switch didn't materialise with reports at the time suggesting the Hammers were keen to keep hold of the defender. However, his contract is due to expire at the end of the season and a new deal is yet to be signed after seeing Johnson turn down two previous offers.