Leeds United one goal short of last season’s concessions with 11 games left

FRIDAY night’s 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough has left Leeds United just one goal short of the entire number of goals conceded during last season’s Championship campaign with 11 games still to go.

The Whites have now shipped in 46 goals in 35 games this season and no other team in the top 14 has conceded more.

Leeds only conceded 47 goals over the entire 46 league games last season as United finished seventh, missing out on the play-offs by five points.

The Whites conceded 58 goals in 2015-16 as they finished 13th and the Whites still only ended up in 15th in 2014-15 despite conceding eight goals less than that tally with 50 concessions.

Friday night’s loss left United six points off the top six but the gap will become nine points if seventh-placed Sheffield United win their game in hand.

The Blades were due to welcome second-bottom Burton Albion to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon but the game has been postponed due to the recent adverse weather.

Even so, United will fall eight points off the play-offs if eighth-placed Bristol City move sixth and overtake Middlesbrough with a win at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

United have now conceded 17 goals in their last eight games and the concession of 46 goals so far comes despite the Whites keeping six successive clean sheets at the start of the season in the run of games following the season opening 3-2 win at Bolton Wanderers.