Leeds United and Southampton could soon find themselves in a 'two-horse race' to finish second. That's the belief of Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, who had spells at both clubs at player and is tipping Leeds to claim a sixth straight league win this weekend as they take on Rotherham United at Elland Road.

The Whites have been in formidable form since the turn of the year, breathing life into their hopes of winning automatic promotion after a challenging spell over the festive period. As such, Daniel Farke's side are now sitting just one point behind Southampton in the Championship table and a point above Ipswich, having played one game more than the pair.

Of course, Leicester City appear to have top spot all but wrapped up, given they are 11 points clear of their rivals, but below them is an intense battle for second place. The Championship is famed for its unpredictable nature and anything can happen over the next three months, but right now Prutton finds it hard to see either Leeds or the Saints falling away with both being tipped to pick up three points this weekend.

“Leeds are on the hunt now," Prutton, who is tipping Leeds to claim a 3-1 win at Elland Road, said in his Sky Sports predictions column. "They are a point back from Southampton having played a game extra, but are looking in relentless form. It could turn out to be a two-horse race for that spot if they keep on their tail.

“Rotherham just seem to be bouncing from tough game to tough game and it’s not giving them a chance to build any momentum. They were put aside by the Saints last week, and the same thing is likely to happen at Elland Road. Leeds win.“