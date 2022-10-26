United take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend in what will prove to be a mammoth task, despite the Reds’ indifferent league form this season. Leeds are without a win in eight matches and head coach Jesse Marsch’s future has been repeatedly called into question following four straight defeats by Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Leicester City and Fulham in recent weeks.

Leeds last picked up a point in their home fixture with Aston Villa earlier this month, a game in which Luis Sinisterra was shown a second yellow card for blocking a Villa free kick. The man in the middle that day was Stuart Attwell, who is set to play a part in this weekend’s fixture as Leeds travel to Anfield.

Leading official Michael Oliver will referee the contest, however Attwell has been selected as the game’s Video Assistant Referee based at Stockley Park and will be in constant communication with Oliver throughout the game.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Liam Cooper of Leeds United protests to Match Referee Stuart Attwell as team mate Luis Sinisterra (not pictured) is shown a red card during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on October 02, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Attwell’s performance during Leeds’ stalemate with Aston Villa drew scrutiny from the home fans as the Premier League official was deemed not to have taken a hard enough approach to the visitors’ time-wasting which began during the first half. In addition, a string of questionable decisions led to growing frustrations around Elland Road, reaching a fever-pitch as Sinisterra was shown a red card shortly after the restart.