Paco Gallardo’s development squad face three make-or-break matches before the end of the month which will determine the division Leeds’ youngsters compete in next season. The goal is to make an immediate return to the top flight of Under-21 football in this country after suffering relegation last term.

Leeds were knocked off top spot in PL2 Div 2 on Friday night as Southampton picked up three points against United’s next opponents Stoke City. However, Leeds have played two games fewer than their south coast rivals and will leapfrog the Saints’ B team with victory on Monday evening.

Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s are also in the hunt for automatic promotion – which is secured exclusively by the team finishing in top spot – and confirmed their participation in the Division 2 play-offs at the very least with victory against Middlesbrough on Friday. Leeds and Southampton are also guaranteed a spot in the play-offs, although the Whites’ goal is to go up automatically, having led the division for much of the campaign.

Mateo Joseph is the Under-21s' top scorer this season (Picture credit: David Davies/PA)

Like Southampton, Forest only have one fixture remaining this season and are level on points with Leeds but have an inferior goal difference, meaning the Whites are likely to finish above the Midlands club.

Southampton, meanwhile, are one point ahead of Leeds but can only accrue 42 points before the end of the campaign. United on the other hand, will finish on 47 if they pick up maximum points in their remaining fixtures, whilst a win and two draws will also deliver a second title at this level in three seasons after their 2020/21 triumph which featured the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Cree Summerville, Cody Drameh and Charlie Cresswell.

Leeds’ remaining games are against: Stoke City (a) – Monday, 17 April; Middlesbrough (h) – Sunday, 23 April and West Bromwich Albion (a) – Friday, 28 April.

PL2 Div 2 title race – as of Saturday, 15 April:

Southampton – P19 – 39 pts Leeds United – P17 – 38 pts Nottingham Forest P 19 – 38 pts