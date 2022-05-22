Leeds United on course for dramatic Premier League great escape on final day

Leeds must produce a better result than relegation rivals Burnley on the final day and the Clarets entered the half-time break of Sunday's clash at home to Newcastle United trailing 1-0.

Callum Wilson put the Magpies ahead in the 20th minute with a penalty awarded after a VAR check on a Nathan Collins handball.

United's clash at Brentford is goalless although the Whites looked to have taken the lead themselves in the 19th minute when Joe Gelhardt rifled home a smart finish but a VAR check ruled the striker offside.