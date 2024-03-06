Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hjelde's departure for Sunderland was more recent than Davis' permanent switch to Ipswich Town but on Tuesday night, both played their parts as the Championship promotion pendulum swung once again.

The Tractor Boys came from behind twice to clinch a 3-2 win over Bristol City at Portman Road with Davis pitching in with two assists and the winning goal on a night when Ipswich also missed a spot-kick to take the lead late on.

At the Stadium of Light, league leaders Leicester City defeated Sunderland 1-0 where Hjelde came in for criticism from supporters of his new club, some even questioning the signing of the Norwegian youth international on social media during the game.

Leeds' 1-0 win over Stoke City at Elland Road meant Daniel Farke's side keep pace with the two teams above them, trailing the Foxes by five points and Ipswich by two. Southampton, meanwhile, play this evening as they look to avoid losing any ground on the hunt for automatic promotion but cannot move any higher than fourth place with a win against Preston North End at St. Mary's Stadium.