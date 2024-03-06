Leeds United old boys endure night to forget and one to remember in Championship promotion race
Hjelde's departure for Sunderland was more recent than Davis' permanent switch to Ipswich Town but on Tuesday night, both played their parts as the Championship promotion pendulum swung once again.
The Tractor Boys came from behind twice to clinch a 3-2 win over Bristol City at Portman Road with Davis pitching in with two assists and the winning goal on a night when Ipswich also missed a spot-kick to take the lead late on.
At the Stadium of Light, league leaders Leicester City defeated Sunderland 1-0 where Hjelde came in for criticism from supporters of his new club, some even questioning the signing of the Norwegian youth international on social media during the game.
Leeds' 1-0 win over Stoke City at Elland Road meant Daniel Farke's side keep pace with the two teams above them, trailing the Foxes by five points and Ipswich by two. Southampton, meanwhile, play this evening as they look to avoid losing any ground on the hunt for automatic promotion but cannot move any higher than fourth place with a win against Preston North End at St. Mary's Stadium.
The Saints still have trips to Portman Road, the King Power Stadium and Elland Road before the end of the season to contend with, while Leicester visit play-off chasing Hull City this weekend, who inflicted the Foxes' first league defeat of the season earlier this campaign.