Leeds United are rolling at Elland Road with six straight wins and just one goal conceded in that time and at the other end unlikely sources are chipping in.

It was Swansea City defender Ben Cabango who scored unexpectedly for the Whites on Sunday, before Sam Byram took his turn with a Paulo di Canio style volley in the victory over Luton Town. Leeds were once again well worth their win and went back to the top of the Championship table. Here’s the YEP tak.

Good day: Sam Byram. One of, if not his best performance this season for Leeds and he capped it with a fine goal. What a full-back is doing scoring a spectacular scissor-kick volley is anyone's guess but the goal settled any potential nerves and took away Luton's hopes of a smash-and-grab.

Good day: Ao Tanaka. The Japan international is stringing together a superb run of classy performances and this was another. He oozes class on the ball and wins it back so well when teams are trying to break on Leeds. A goal is surely coming if he keeps setting his sights from distance. We saw some of his creativity too with some nice balls into the area.

Good day: Daniel Farke. Twice in two games his selection has come under scrutiny only to stand up to the questioning in fine style. He brought Manor Solomon in at Swansea and got two goals from him. He brought Gnonto back in and got a fine performance from him against Watford and then Dan James came off the bench to finish the Hatters off with a lovely goal. Rotation is working.

Bad day: Rob Edwards. Once Leeds got the early goal it was always going to be an uphill battle, but Edwards could have found himself with something to defend and cling to had his side not spurned two golden first half chances. Beyond those moments, there was very little to suggest his side played Premier League football last season, either in terms of individual performances or tactical success.

Bad day: Mateo Joseph. You can see in his body language and efforts just how badly he wants to get back amongst the goals. At Swansea when he dispossessed the keeper he had a real chance but maybe a lack of confidence played its part as he failed to convert. Against Luton he once again found himself with an opportunity to hit the net and was unable to get his header past the keeper. When he scores for Spain Under 21s it looks so easy and natural, almost as if he’s not even thinking about it as he sticks the ball away. Maybe, then he’s thinking about it too much when he wears the Leeds shirt. Maybe he needs to go an autopilot in the area and let it happen, rather than trying too hard as seems to be the case right now.

Off-camera moments

Josuha Guilavogui cracking up Max Wober in the substitutes' warm-up. The Austrian international finding a disastrous attempted flick by James Debayo equally amusing.

Jayden Bogle looking sharp in the possession game and twice drawing applause from coach Edmund Riemer for the way he escaped pressure.

Joel Piroe scorching two unstoppable efforts past Alex Cairns as the forward players went through some shooting practice. Sports scientist Tom Robinson helping Sam Byram with his warm-up by drilling passes into the full-back's feet.

Referee Sam Allison turning to give a thumbs up and a grin to a fan calling his name, then realising it was Sam Byram they wanted to attract. Allison, who cringed slightly as he realised his error, tapped Byram on the shoulder so the fan could pass on their message, then ran off.

Pascal Struijk carrying a tiny mascot out onto the pitch, through the handshakes, the pre-game photo and then the captains' coin toss before taking his companion back to a wheelchair pitchside. Struijk also then paused to remove a necklace as both sides waited for him to take his place so it could kick-off.

Rob Edwards pretending to get angry with Manor Solomon for taking a water bottle from the Luton technical area before reassuring the Leeds winger he was joking.

Farke giving Illan Meslier a thumbs up after his long ball very nearly put Joel Piroe in behind.

Largie Ramazani and his fellow former Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi having a chat as ex-Blackburn Rovers men Joe Rothwell and Thomas Kaminski caught up in the centre circle. Japan internationals Ao Tanaka and Daiki Hashioka also had a lengthy chat at full-time.