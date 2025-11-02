Inside Elland Road: Longstaff and Rodon partnership

Lee Sobot
Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 12:27 GMT

Where the bookies think Leeds United will now finish after slipping closer to the dropzone.

Leeds United have slipped closer to the Premier League dropzone after a 3-0 defeat at Brighton - but where do the bookies think the Whites will now finish?

Daniel Farke’s Whites kicked six points clear of the bottom three with last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to second-bottom West Ham which also brought Leeds to within one point of Brighton.

The Seagulls, though, proved levels above Farke’s side in Saturday’s clash at the Amex, easing to a 3-0 victory as Leeds suffered their second heaviest defeat of the season after the 5-1 bashing at Arsenal.

Saturday’s results also featured blows for key rivals Burnley and Wolves who both suffered defeats but third-bottom Nottingham Forest bagged their first point under Sean Dyche through a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

That brought Forest a point closer to Leeds who now have just a five-point cushion back to the dropzone and sit 16th, below Fulham who moved above Leeds on goal difference into 14th place with their 3-0 win at home to rock bottom Wolves whose latest defeat cost boss Vitor Pereira his job.

The picture will change again one way or the other on Sunday afternoon when second-bottom West Ham host Newcastle United but this is where the bookies think Leeds will now finish based on the very latest odds.

West Ham sit second-bottom and seven points behind Leeds but with a game in hand. Victory would take the Irons above Forest and leave Leeds just four points clear of the bottom three.

Title odds: 4-9 (and now as short as 1-3 with some firms).

1. 1st: Arsenal

Title odds: 4-9 (and now as short as 1-3 with some firms). | Getty Images

Odds: 6-1 (out from 5s).

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Odds: 6-1 (out from 5s). | Getty Images

Odds: 13-2 (in from 8s).

3. 3rd: Liverpool

Odds: 13-2 (in from 8s). | Getty Images

Odds: 33-1 (in from 40s).

4. 4th: Chelsea (up from 5th)

Odds: 33-1 (in from 40s). | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 35-1 (out from 25s).

5. 5th: Manchester United (down from 4th)

Odds: 35-1 (out from 25s). | AFP via Getty Images

Odds: 150-1.

6. 6th: Bournemouth (up from 7th)

Odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

