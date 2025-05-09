Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United supporter Wayne Birkett was seriously injured in a 2023 attack which claimed the lives of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates.

Birkett and fellow survivor Sharon Miller have revealed the impact on their lives an attack by Valdo Calocane, who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, has had over the past two years.

The pair, along with Marcin Gawronski, were on their way to work when they were struck by a van the attacker was driving during the early hours of 13 June 2023. Earlier, Calocane had fatally stabbed 19-year-olds O'Malley-Kumar and Webber and 65-year-old caretaker Coates before making off in the latter's vehicle.

While Miller has a harrowing recollection of the events leading up to the attack, Whites fan Birkett struggles to recall the event, as well as, tragically, many aspects of his life prior to the incident.

"My legs hurt all the time, my back hurts, I get headaches all the time and it's horrible not having any memory and not remembering people you've known and worked for," the 61-year-old told the BBC.

Birkett spent six weeks in hospital and has had to learn how to complete basic, everyday tasks again due to the severity of his injuries.

The lifelong Leeds fan had to be reminded by family members what a United tattoo on his arm signified upon recovering from Calocane's attack and continues to experience survivor's guilt.

"[Birkett's wife] Tracey tells me off for saying this, but I would have swapped my life for one of those poor students - without a doubt," Wayne said.

"It was awful hearing what happened to them [in the court case]. What happened to me was nothing compared to that."

Calocane was sentenced in January 2024 having admitted three counts of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and three counts of attempted murder.

The convicted killer was not forced to take his anti-psychotic medication partly due to a dislike of needles, a major review of his NHS care revealed earlier this year. The report also found Calocane had no contact with mental health services or a general practitioner for approximately nine months before the killings took place.

At his sentencing, Calocane was handed a section 37 hospital order on account of his mental illness, in place of a custodial term.