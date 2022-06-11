Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Kalvin Phillips remains a doubt for England’s Nations League clash with Italy this evening.

The Leeds United midfielder was forced off within 15 minutes of the Three Lions’ draw against Germany on Tuesday, with Gareth Southgate claiming he had suffered “quite a severe dead leg”.

England provided fans with an update yesterday, revealing Phillips was not training with the rest of the group at St. George’s Park and was instead working alone indoors.

With the 26-year-old unlikely to feature at the Molineux Stadium, he could potentially return for the Three Lions’ final match against Hungary on Tuesday.

Phillips has struggled with injuries since the start of the season, missing almost 100 days of with a hamstring problem over the new year.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. West Ham in talks with Brazilian defender West Ham are reportedly in discussions to sign Red Bull Bragantino centre-back Leo Ortiz. The 26-year-old would be available for around £8 million. (Globe Esporte)

2. Blades join race for Newcastle striker Sheffield United have expressed interest in Newcastle United striker, Dwight Gayle. Middlesbrough are also keen on snapping up the 32-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order at St. James' Park. (Daily Mail)

3. Ex-Toon boss turns down India move Former Newcastle United manager John Carver reportedly recently turned down a move to Indian Super League side Chennaiyin but is still keen on returning to full time management. The 57-year-old currently works with the Scottish men's national team. (Scottish Sun)

4. Wolves in pole position to sign Liverpool attacker Wolves are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool's Takumi Minamino. The Reds want £17 million for the Japan international, who is also a target for Leeds United. (Football Insider)