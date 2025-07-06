Leeds United stance on Norwich City striker Josh Sargent amid Whites claims
Leeds United have been linked with a possible move for a prolific Championship striker - yet reports of the Whites weighing up a bid are understood to be wide of the mark.
Leeds are understood to be still in the market for another striker after signing Lukas Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg and Norwich publication Pink Un has credited the Whites and Burnley as admirers of Norwich City striker Josh Sargent.
The American international forward spent three months under Whites boss Daniel Farke at the Canaries and scored 15 goals during the 2024-25 Championship campaign despite Norwich only managing a 13th-placed finish.
The Pink Un reported this weekend that Leeds were ‘weighing up’ an approach for the 25-year-old forward but he YEP understands that Sargent is not a target at this moment in time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.