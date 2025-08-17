Expected key new Leeds United rivals have signed a France international defender from Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Sunderland have announced the signing of a France international defender for £12m from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sunderland had already made a raft of new signings for the club’s Premier League return which began in fine style on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 victory at home to West Ham United.

Hot on the heels of that opening day victory, the Black Cats have now completed the signing of France-capped 27-year-old defender Nordi Mukiele from PSG for £12m on a four-year deal.

New signing has one France cap to his name

The defender was one France cap to his name and spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite their impressive start to the new season, Sunderland remain among the favourites to be relegated, the Black Cats expected to prove key rivals to Leeds on their own Premier League return.