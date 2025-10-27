A former Leeds United striker has been sacked from his managerial role.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Hunt has been sacked from his managerial role after another failure to win left his club hovering above the dropzone.

Hunt joined Reading back in February 2022 as Senior Professional Development Coach and was appointed first-team manager on a two-and-a-half year contract in December 2024 following the departure of Ruben Selles to Hull City.

The Royals narrowly missed out on a League One play-offs position last season which they ended in seventh place but a poor start to the new campaign has now cost Hunt his job.

Reading went into Saturday’s home clash against Doncaster Rovers with just two league wins to their name so far this season and a 1-1 draw left the side in 19th place, just two points above the dropzone.

The Royals then announced on Saturday evening that Hunt had been sacked.

“Not reached the level required”

A statement from chairman Rob Couhig read: “Today I have made the decision to terminate the contract of first team manager Noel Hunt.

“This is a difficult day for everyone at Reading Football Club.

“As I said recently, football is a performance-based business and while we have seen moments of progress this season, results have not reached the level required.

“After honest discussions inside the club in recent weeks, I believe this is the right moment to make a change to move us forward.

“Noel Hunt is far more than just a former manager of this football club – he is part of the fabric of Reading FC. As a player, he fought for this badge.

“As a coach in our Academy, he helped shape the next generation of Royals. As first team manager, he stepped up in very challenging circumstances and gave everything for the club.

“Noel has conducted himself with integrity, hard work and total commitment. He cares deeply about Reading Football Club and he leaves with his head held high.

“When I spoke recently about frustration, accountability and sometimes needing to be more ruthless, I was speaking honestly about the standards we must hold ourselves to if we want to grow. That responsibility begins with me.

“Not an easy one, but a necessary one”

“My duty is to make the decisions I believe give this club the best chance of long-term success. This is one of those decisions – not an easy one, but a necessary one.

“Noel has been a tremendous servant to Reading Football Club over many years and I firmly believe he will go on to have a successful managerial career.

“He has all the qualities to do so, and he leaves with the respect of myself, our ownership group and everyone at Reading.

“He will always be welcome at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – once a Royal, always a Royal.

“I also want to thank our supporters. Your passion and loyalty through this period of transition has been remarkable. Change can be difficult, but we will move forward with purpose, clarity and ambition – together. Thank you, Noel.”