The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Leeds United were so close to three points at the Stadium of Light that they could almost reach out and touch them - if only Illan Meslier had reached out and touched the ball.

Football is a cruel mistress and she has been extra spiteful towards Leeds this week with the injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

Despite the absence of such key players, Leeds put in an incredibly disciplined defensive second half performance to put themselves in prime position to celebrate a seven-point week at the full-time whistle. But just as it was due to go, disaster struck. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Willy Gnonto

A pair of assists and another truly impressive performance from the youngster. That's three games on the trot now when he's been an irrepressible factor going forward for Leeds. But aside from that beautiful cross for Joel Piroe'sgoal and teeing up Junior Firpo for the second, the way he looked after the ball and dug in to defend with everyone else at the end of a long week spoke volumes for his investment in this team and its results. His legs and lungs must have been burning but on and on he went until Daniel Farke replaced him. A star in the making

Bad day

Illan Meslier

There can only be one, really and it can only be the goalkeeper. Everyone will have their own take and their own theory. His, in the immediate aftermath, was shared by Pascal Struijk - a wicked bounce. Upon first viewing, admittedly from miles up in the sky in the press box, it seemed like the presence of an on-rushing defender had spooked Meslier slightly. Regardless, he will be seeing that one in his dreams for a long time. And we'll all be seeing it on goalkeeper howler compilations. Farke has never seen the like of it, he admitted after. He won't want to see anything remotely like it ever again from his stopper

Off-camera moments

Brenden Aaronson raising heart rates ever so slightly by failing to appear until every other player had left the coach and walked up to the entrance of the Stadium of Light. The American took Willy Gnonto's traditional 'last off' position.

Chris Domogalla leathering a Sunderland football back into the hosts' half after it strayed into Leeds territory. He received and returned a thumbs up from former Leeds goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini.

Confirmation, if it was needed, that Ao Tanaka would play the more defensive role in central midfield coming as he joined the centre-backs to pass the ball around, while Joe Rothwell went for shooting practice.

Joe Gelhardt sprinting down the tunnel pursued by the rest of the substitutes after he let the ball go to ground during their keepy-uppy warm-up game, desperately trying to avoid having his ear flicked.

Leeds' three teenage substitutes keeping the ball in the air between them at half-time, as James Debayo insisted on solely turning round to bounce the ball off his lower back into the air.

Joe Rodon summoning Largie Ramazani during a break in play and giving him a pep talk with Leeds 2-1 up and heading for the final stages of the game.

Gnonto having words with a number of Sunderland men, including captain Dan Neil during a late break in play.

Sunderland fans being reminded that standing in seated areas is a health and safety risk by the stadium announcer, which went down like a lead balloon with the home support. "We're Leeds United, we'll stand where we want," came from the away end.

Firpo storming straight down the tunnel at full-time. Others, including goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten running to Meslier to commiserate him on the error.

Barcherini making for Farke for a chat at full-time.

Leo Hjelde waiting by the Leeds team coach to greet staff members and old pals after the game.