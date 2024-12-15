Leeds United's next six games compared to Championship promotion rivals including Sheffield United & Sunderland

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 19:58 BST

Leeds United picked up what could prove a crucial point at Preston North End on Saturday.

Leeds United can enjoy another week in the automatic promotion places following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End. Daniel Farke’s side looked set for another 1-0 defeat on the road courtesy of Brad Potts’ first-half finish, but their refusal to give up forced Jack Whatmough into an added-time own-goal which ensured the spoils were shared at Deepdale.

That point briefly put Leeds into first place again but Sheffield United swiftly reclaimed their spot after beating Plymouth Argyle. It’s all still so tight teams battle for automatic promotion and everyone will be looking at the festive schedule as a chance to open up some breathing space.

With that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the next six-game block for each of the Championship’s top half. Scroll down to take a look below.

Next 6: Sunderland (A), Millwall (H), QPR (H), Luton Town (A), Coventry City (H), Sheffield United (A)

1. Norwich City

Next 6: Sunderland (A), Millwall (H), QPR (H), Luton Town (A), Coventry City (H), Sheffield United (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 6: West Brom (A), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Derby County (H), Coventry City (A)

2. Bristol City

Next 6: West Brom (A), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Derby County (H), Coventry City (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 6: Hull City (A), QPR (H), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (A), West Brom (H), Cardiff City (A)

3. Swansea City

Next 6: Hull City (A), QPR (H), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (A), West Brom (H), Cardiff City (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 6: Stoke City (H), Middlesbrough (A), Preston North End (A), Derby County (H), Millwall (A), Leeds United (A)

4. Sheffield Wednesday

Next 6: Stoke City (H), Middlesbrough (A), Preston North End (A), Derby County (H), Millwall (A), Leeds United (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 6: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Cardiff City (H), QPR (A), Sheffield United (H), Cardiff City (A)

5. Watford

Next 6: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Cardiff City (H), QPR (A), Sheffield United (H), Cardiff City (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 6: Bristol City (H), Derby County (A), Sheffield United (A), Preston North End (H), Swansea City (A), Stoke City (H)

6. West Brom

Next 6: Bristol City (H), Derby County (A), Sheffield United (A), Preston North End (H), Swansea City (A), Stoke City (H) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSheffield UnitedBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice