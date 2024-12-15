Leeds United can enjoy another week in the automatic promotion places following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End. Daniel Farke’s side looked set for another 1-0 defeat on the road courtesy of Brad Potts’ first-half finish, but their refusal to give up forced Jack Whatmough into an added-time own-goal which ensured the spoils were shared at Deepdale.
That point briefly put Leeds into first place again but Sheffield United swiftly reclaimed their spot after beating Plymouth Argyle. It’s all still so tight teams battle for automatic promotion and everyone will be looking at the festive schedule as a chance to open up some breathing space.
With that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the next six-game block for each of the Championship’s top half. Scroll down to take a look below.
1. Norwich City
Next 6: Sunderland (A), Millwall (H), QPR (H), Luton Town (A), Coventry City (H), Sheffield United (A) | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
Next 6: West Brom (A), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (H), Plymouth Argyle (A), Derby County (H), Coventry City (A) | Getty Images
3. Swansea City
Next 6: Hull City (A), QPR (H), Luton Town (H), Portsmouth (A), West Brom (H), Cardiff City (A) | Getty Images
4. Sheffield Wednesday
Next 6: Stoke City (H), Middlesbrough (A), Preston North End (A), Derby County (H), Millwall (A), Leeds United (A) | Getty Images
5. Watford
Next 6: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Cardiff City (H), QPR (A), Sheffield United (H), Cardiff City (A) | Getty Images
6. West Brom
Next 6: Bristol City (H), Derby County (A), Sheffield United (A), Preston North End (H), Swansea City (A), Stoke City (H) | Getty Images